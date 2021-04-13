Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALLY opened at $48.05 on Tuesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $48.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.18.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALLY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Ally Financial from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.27.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,721.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $646,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,340,368.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,517 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

