Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) shares rose 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.78 and last traded at $33.78. Approximately 301 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.64.

APYRF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $48.00 to $47.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.65.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

