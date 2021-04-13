AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 430.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:ACV opened at $33.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.26 and a 200 day moving average of $30.99. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 52-week low of $19.27 and a 52-week high of $35.99.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.167 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.
AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile
AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.
