AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 430.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:ACV opened at $33.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.26 and a 200 day moving average of $30.99. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 52-week low of $19.27 and a 52-week high of $35.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.167 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,355 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter.

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

