Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $663.65 Million

Analysts forecast that Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) will report $663.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $666.30 million and the lowest is $661.00 million. Allegion reported sales of $674.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegion will report full-year sales of $2.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The business had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share.

ALLE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at $91,348,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 2,556.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 346,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,360,000 after buying an additional 333,748 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,185,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $836,277,000 after buying an additional 287,390 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allegion by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,178,000 after buying an additional 237,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at $22,422,000. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $131.61 on Tuesday. Allegion has a 12 month low of $89.83 and a 12 month high of $134.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

