Aligos Therapeutics, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:ALGS) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, April 14th. Aligos Therapeutics had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 16th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aligos Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aligos Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGS opened at $21.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.66. Aligos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $37.51.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.27). As a group, research analysts forecast that Aligos Therapeutics will post -4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

