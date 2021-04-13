Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Given New $330.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $350.00 to $330.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $319.88.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $244.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.04. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $189.53 and a 52-week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $18.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,935,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $568,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

