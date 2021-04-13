Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 173.1% during the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd grew its position in Alibaba Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd now owns 205,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,570,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.88.

Shares of BABA opened at $243.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $659.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $189.53 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $233.48 and its 200-day moving average is $260.04.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $18.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.