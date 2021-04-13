Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Cordasco Financial Network

Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 956.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,245,000 after buying an additional 6,667,145 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after buying an additional 3,043,637 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $890,952,000 after buying an additional 1,328,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,428,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.97. 345,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,638,420. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $189.53 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $662.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $18.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.88.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

