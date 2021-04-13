Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Holdings Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,193,506 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,060 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Albany International were worth $87,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Albany International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,602,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $337,898,000 after buying an additional 219,694 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,333,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 541,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 496,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,441,000 after purchasing an additional 18,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 405,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,743,000 after purchasing an additional 61,514 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIN opened at $86.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.37 and a 200-day moving average of $71.03. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.16 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $226.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.88 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is 19.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AIN shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.17.

In other Albany International news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $48,162.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,939.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $158,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,477.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $289,382. 5.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

