Alaska Permanent Capital Management Takes $219,000 Position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $7,750,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 6.1% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 193,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 11,062 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 623.6% during the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 107,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 92,250 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 94,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $2,415,000.

NYSEARCA EJAN traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.40. 33,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,165. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $30.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.38.

