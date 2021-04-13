Alaska Permanent Capital Management Raises Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 518,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,355 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF were worth $44,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,418,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,501,000 after buying an additional 930,022 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 198,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,696,000 after buying an additional 47,515 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 163,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,907,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 153,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,181,000 after buying an additional 65,842 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,319,000 after buying an additional 19,538 shares during the period.

Shares of BBRE traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $88.37. 5,486 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.43 and its 200-day moving average is $79.55.

