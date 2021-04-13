Alaska Permanent Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 0.5% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $546,000.

VYM traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $102.06. 32,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,184. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $72.53 and a twelve month high of $102.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.78.

