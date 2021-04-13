Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Alamo Group has raised its dividend payment by 30.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Alamo Group has a dividend payout ratio of 8.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Alamo Group to earn $7.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

NYSE:ALG opened at $159.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.30. Alamo Group has a 12-month low of $81.69 and a 12-month high of $164.96.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $288.62 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alamo Group will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.09, for a total transaction of $39,522.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,778.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

