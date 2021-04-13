Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Short Interest Down 88.1% in March

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 88.1% from the March 15th total of 38,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 157,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ AKU opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. Akumin has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $4.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.56.

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. As a group, analysts forecast that Akumin will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Clarus Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akumin in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akumin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akumin in the fourth quarter worth about $4,181,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of Akumin in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Akumin in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, SCW Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Akumin by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 11,437,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

