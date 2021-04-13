Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Societe Generale

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

DETNF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. DNB Markets lowered shares of Aker BP ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of DETNF stock opened at $30.06 on Friday. Aker BP ASA has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.40.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 42 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2019, its total net proven reserves were 666 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 906 million barrels of oil equivalents.

