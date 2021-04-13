Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Societe Generale

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

DETNF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. DNB Markets lowered shares of Aker BP ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of DETNF stock opened at $30.06 on Friday. Aker BP ASA has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.40.

Aker BP ASA Company Profile

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 42 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2019, its total net proven reserves were 666 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 906 million barrels of oil equivalents.

