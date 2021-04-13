Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 558.1% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AFLYY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.28. 117,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,453. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.44. Air France-KLM has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $7.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.61.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter. Air France-KLM had a negative net margin of 38.76% and a negative return on equity of 678.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post -17.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AFLYY. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Air France-KLM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

