Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $52.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Agnico Eagle for the first quarter of 2021 have been undergoing downward revisions over the past month. The company faces headwind from higher costs. It witnessed higher all-in-sustaining costs due to increased total cash costs per ounce and higher sustaining capital at the Meadowbank Complex. These higher costs are likely to continue to weigh on its bottom line over the near term. The company saw higher capital expenditures in 2020 owed to additional spending at the Kittila and Meliadine mines, the deposit for Amaruq satellite and royalty buy-back of Hammond Reef project. The company also expects higher capital spending this year, which is partly due to increased exploration expenses. Moreover, the demand for gold could be affected due to the pandemic. This might have an impact on the company’s production and sales.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.33.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $60.12 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $89.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.48.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $928.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 144.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,560,946 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $956,182,000 after purchasing an additional 440,024 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,566,671 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,976,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $162,762,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,134,487 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $149,772,000 after buying an additional 230,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,960,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $156,190,000 after buying an additional 183,099 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

