Aggreko Plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aggreko Plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARGKF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aggreko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded Aggreko from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Aggreko from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARGKF opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.74. Aggreko has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $12.74.

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services in North America, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Eurasia, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility.

