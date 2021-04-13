Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $55.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.02% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Aflac have outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. The company's U.S segment has been performing well and buyout of Argus Dental and Vision and Zurich North America's U.S. Corporate Life and Pensions (Group Benefits) business will fortify this business. The company’s deal with Varagon Capital Partners underlines its commitment to maintain a world-class investment platform that will generate solid risk-adjusted net investment income. Expense saving initiative by the company will aid its bottom line. A strong balance sheet with sound capital management through share buybacks and dividend payments bodes well. The company has been hiking its dividend for 38 consecutive years and intends to sustain the trend. However, steep expenses are squeezing the company's margins. Stressed Japan business is another concern.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.55.

Aflac stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.37. The stock had a trading volume of 96,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,754,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $52.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.51.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aflac will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $816,530.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,439,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,978 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,687 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,876,000. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in Aflac by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705,661 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in Aflac by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,244,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,342,000 after acquiring an additional 717,346 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Aflac by 22,723.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 720,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,032,000 after acquiring an additional 717,144 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Aflac by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,091,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,476,000 after purchasing an additional 685,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

