Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.70 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) will report $46.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aemetis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.00 million. Aemetis posted sales of $39.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full-year sales of $224.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $203.00 million to $240.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $323.04 million, with estimates ranging from $294.00 million to $354.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aemetis.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $37.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.34 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Aemetis from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 389.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 103,522 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 629,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aemetis stock traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.62. 1,377,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,383,477. Aemetis has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $27.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average of $7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 0.09.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

