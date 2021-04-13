Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Short Interest Update

Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a drop of 68.1% from the March 15th total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 191.0 days.

AEDFF opened at $126.00 on Tuesday. Aedifica has a 1-year low of $126.00 and a 1-year high of $126.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.00.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aedifica in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

