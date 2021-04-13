Advantego Co. (OTCMKTS:ADGO) Short Interest Update

Advantego Co. (OTCMKTS:ADGO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 285,800 shares, an increase of 340.4% from the March 15th total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,922,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ADGO stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Advantego has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

About Advantego

Advantego Corporation develops digital and enterprise software products. It operates an intelligent solution platform that provides specialized business process as a services. It also provides product design, engineering, and manufacturing; custom enterprise software development; and intellectual property licensing services.

