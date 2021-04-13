AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.03% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AdvanSix Inc. is a producer and supplier of Nylon 6 materials. The company’s polymer resin sold under the Aegis(R) brand to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments and films which in turn used in end products such as automotive and electronic components, carpets, sports apparel, fishing nets and food as well as industrial packaging. AdvanSix also produces caprolactam, the main feedstock for producing nylon; Caprannylon film(R); Sulf-N (R) ammonium sulfate fertilizers and chemical intermediates, including phenol, acetone, and Nadone (R) cyclohexanone. AdvanSix Inc. is based in Morris Plains, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

ASIX traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.44. The company had a trading volume of 112,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,700. The company has a market capitalization of $797.29 million, a PE ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 1.84. AdvanSix has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $30.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $340.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.00 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AdvanSix will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AdvanSix news, SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $102,312.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 679.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,213,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,124 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,329,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,542,000 after purchasing an additional 172,910 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 4th quarter worth about $3,367,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter worth about $939,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 54,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

