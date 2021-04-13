Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000,000 after acquiring an additional 14,311 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,184,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,566,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,667,000 after acquiring an additional 525,152 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $170,946,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,913,000 after acquiring an additional 36,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.64.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $188.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.52 and its 200-day moving average is $161.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.60 and a 12-month high of $188.53.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

