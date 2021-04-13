Adevinta Asa (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Adevinta Asa (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADEVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adevinta Asa in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays began coverage on Adevinta Asa in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. DNB Markets raised Adevinta Asa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Adevinta Asa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Adevinta Asa in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of ADEVF stock opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.13. Adevinta Asa has a 1 year low of $15.72 and a 1 year high of $16.35.

Adevinta Asa Company Profile

