Adams Asset Advisors LLC Has $6.40 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,154 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 1.4% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. FIX downgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.11.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $13,916,810.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,849,882.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock worth $267,991,487. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $139.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.01 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.15. The stock has a market cap of $393.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

