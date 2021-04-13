Adams Asset Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 15,188 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. E&G Advisors LP grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 132.6% in the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 28,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 16,036 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 113.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 87.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,122,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,375 shares during the period. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 10.8% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

SLV stock opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average of $23.45. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

