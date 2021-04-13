Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AFIB shares. Bank of America cut Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Acutus Medical from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

NASDAQ:AFIB opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.89. Acutus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.47.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Acutus Medical will post -60.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFIB. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 116,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Acutus Medical by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Acutus Medical by 366.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acutus Medical by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

