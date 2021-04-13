Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will report earnings per share of $2.23 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.10 and the highest is $2.33. Acuity Brands reported earnings of $1.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year earnings of $9.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $9.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.28 to $11.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%.

A number of research firms have commented on AYI. William Blair raised Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen upped their price target on Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.19.

In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $79,784,000 after purchasing an additional 51,150 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth $98,900,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

AYI traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $172.72. 327,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,396. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $70.55 and a 52 week high of $173.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.92%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

