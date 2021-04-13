Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 818 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,630,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Texas Instruments by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,526,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,704 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,277,864,000 after purchasing an additional 904,230 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,096,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,322,000 after purchasing an additional 313,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $1,590,707,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ TXN traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $190.43. 47,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,819,167. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $105.30 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The firm has a market cap of $175.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at $96,199,071.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $4,028,202.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,349.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.14.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.