Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 75 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYH. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,872 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,952,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,074,000 after purchasing an additional 19,742 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,957,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 555.9% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 13,952 shares in the last quarter.

IYH stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.74. The company had a trading volume of 127 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,141. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $249.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.61. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $196.54 and a 1-year high of $259.51.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

