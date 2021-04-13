Acropolis Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 62,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,799,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,812,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,984.4% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 83,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,485,000 after buying an additional 79,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $220.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,015,316. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $234.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.85.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

