Acropolis Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.6% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,351,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,793,000 after buying an additional 2,015,330 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,276,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,349,000 after buying an additional 365,066 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $19,749,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,519,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,917,000 after buying an additional 220,114 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3,199.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 221,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,176,000 after purchasing an additional 214,676 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.27. 32,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,181. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $76.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.03.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

