Acropolis Investment Management LLC Buys 529 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $143.51. 63,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,718,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.85.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.