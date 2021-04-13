Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Takes Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the first quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BNTX has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price objective on BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on BioNTech from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $121.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.92. The stock has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.76 and a beta of -1.74. BioNTech SE has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $131.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $2.13. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 250.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.72%. On average, research analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.