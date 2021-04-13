Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Purchases New Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,202,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,938,000 after purchasing an additional 28,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 22,370 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.44.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $78.72 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.43. The company has a market capitalization of $119.61 billion, a PE ratio of -67.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.