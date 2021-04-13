Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $610,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,119 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,308,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $1,567,000. Finally, Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust increased its stake in NVIDIA by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 43,295 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $608.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.57, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $532.23 and its 200 day moving average is $537.28. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $257.00 and a 12 month high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.56.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

