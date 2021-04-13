Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $445,000 Stock Holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 67.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in LendingTree in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Neil Salvage sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $262,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $276.21 per share, for a total transaction of $966,735.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,237.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TREE opened at $227.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.49. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.01 and a 12 month high of $372.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -75.14 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.69. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $222.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TREE. Northland Securities began coverage on LendingTree in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist lowered their price target on LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LendingTree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.31.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

