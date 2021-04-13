Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $294,000 Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,522,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $143.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.85.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

