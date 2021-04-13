Achain Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.80 Million (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Achain has a market capitalization of $24.80 million and $4.89 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0251 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Achain has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00053472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00019378 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00042929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.83 or 0.00084410 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.01 or 0.00623127 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00033301 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 987,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official website is www.achain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

