Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ANIOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acerinox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acerinox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

OTCMKTS:ANIOY remained flat at $$6.75 on Tuesday. 90 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 1.69. Acerinox has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.24.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

