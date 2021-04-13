Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.79 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to post sales of $12.79 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.65 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.94 billion. Accenture reported sales of $10.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Accenture will report full-year sales of $49.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.59 billion to $49.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $52.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.33 billion to $53.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.96.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 274 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $70,387.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,164.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,482 shares of company stock worth $10,186,569. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $1,577,735,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,368,949,000 after purchasing an additional 791,761 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,059,818,000 after buying an additional 496,867 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $126,101,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 382.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,096,000 after purchasing an additional 303,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded down $2.32 on Friday, reaching $285.22. 2,213,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture has a 1-year low of $165.71 and a 1-year high of $288.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $266.41 and its 200-day moving average is $249.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

