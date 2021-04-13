Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.11.
Several brokerages recently commented on ACHC. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, December 31st.
In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.51. 3,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,251. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $61.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.
Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $541.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.72 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Acadia Healthcare Company Profile
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.
