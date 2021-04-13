Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 90.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,212 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.28% of Acacia Research worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Acacia Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Acacia Research by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 20,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in Acacia Research by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 40,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACTG stock opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.94. Acacia Research Co. has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $9.09. The company has a market cap of $329.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.67 and a beta of 0.81.

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

