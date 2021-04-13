Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,353 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 25,615 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,828 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 475.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 57,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after buying an additional 47,580 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.0% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,074.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 230,377 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,072,000 after purchasing an additional 210,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock opened at $121.04 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $83.52 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.59.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.47.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

