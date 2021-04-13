$80.98 Million in Sales Expected for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to announce $80.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $81.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $80.90 million. National Health Investors posted sales of $83.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year sales of $331.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $325.90 million to $336.67 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $347.90 million, with estimates ranging from $331.60 million to $364.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover National Health Investors.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.19). National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NHI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,753,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,475,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,582,000 after purchasing an additional 266,783 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,864,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,983,000 after purchasing an additional 158,570 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,210,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,737,000 after purchasing an additional 78,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NHI stock opened at $74.37 on Tuesday. National Health Investors has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $78.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.08 and its 200 day moving average is $66.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a current ratio of 13.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.102 dividend. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.18%.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Health Investors (NHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.