$7.63 Billion in Sales Expected for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) will announce $7.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM reported sales of $5.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year sales of $31.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.52 billion to $32.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $33.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.05 billion to $36.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Susquehanna increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.88.

QCOM stock opened at $137.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.87. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $71.44 and a 1 year high of $167.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,638,769,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,187,113,000 after buying an additional 4,097,822 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,730,000 after buying an additional 3,158,229 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,676,796,000 after buying an additional 1,855,061 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2,766.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,401,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $213,574,000 after buying an additional 1,353,044 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

