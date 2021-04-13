619 Shares in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Acquired by TRH Financial LLC

TRH Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,116.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $505.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $482.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.61 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $192.42 and a 12 month high of $516.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total transaction of $7,605,522.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares in the company, valued at $98,722,700.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.00, for a total value of $1,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,535 shares of company stock worth $25,429,582 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.67.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

