59,001 Shares in NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 59,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NewAge by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,557,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,246,000 after buying an additional 505,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in NewAge by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 175,298 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NewAge by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 748,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 25,176 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NewAge by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 380,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 20,594 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NewAge by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 53,977 shares during the period. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NBEV opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.97. NewAge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $4.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

