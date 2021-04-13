$549.65 Million in Sales Expected for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to post $549.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $553.89 million and the lowest is $540.20 million. AvalonBay Communities reported sales of $601.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AvalonBay Communities.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,106,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,595,000 after acquiring an additional 19,523 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $598,511,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,323,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,693 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,448,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,780,000 after purchasing an additional 15,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.12. The stock had a trading volume of 483,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,143. The company has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.33 and its 200-day moving average is $166.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $131.38 and a 12-month high of $195.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

